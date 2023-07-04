TELANGANA COLLEGE STUDENT RAPED BY FRIEND RETURNING FROM TRIP PROBE ON

Bhimaram: A college student was allegedly raped by her friend when the duo was returning from a trip in Bhimaram in Telangana's Warangal district, officials said. A case in this regard was registered by the victim's parents at Kakatiya University police station on Monday.

Police said that investigations are on and the accused will be nabbed very soon. A group of seven students studying in a degree college in Hanumakonda went on a bike tour to Mulugu district on Sunday. While returning, the accused took the victim away from the group to a secluded place. He then allegedly raped her and escaped leaving her behind.

According to the police, the victim hailed from Warangal while others were from Mulugu's Eturu Nagaaram and Munugodu in Nalgonda district. The students went to Vajedu in Mulugu district on four bikes on Sunday. The victim's friends said they had a wonderful time in Vejedu. While returning home in the evening, they reached Komatipalli in the Hanumakonda district via the ring road. They stopped at Komatipalli for a while to take rest.

While the group took rest, the accused, who hailed from Eturu Nagaaram took the victim some distance away from the ring road. He allegedly raped her and then fled from the spot on his bike.

After the friends of the victim learnt about the incident, they took her home in Warangal. Her parents came to know about whatever had happened during the trip and immediately lodged a complaint at the Kakatiya University police station on Monday.

Police said that a case of rape has been registered and they are searching for the accused.