TELANGANA CM REVANTH REDDY VISITS KCR AT HYDERABAD HOSPITAL

Hyderabad: New Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Sunday visited BRS chief and former CM Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao who is recovering after a hip surgery in a hospital here.

Reddy posted a picture of his visiting KCR on his X handle and wrote that he inquired about his well-being. Days after the Telangana Assembly poll results, KCR fell in his farmhouse in Hyderabad on December 7 after which he was shifted to Yashoda Hospital in the city.

On evaluation, including CT scans, the former CM was found to have a left hip fracture (Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture), the hospital said. A day later, he underwent a hip replacement surgery. His son, KT Ramarao had posted on 'X' about his accident and said that KCR "needs to undergo a hip replacement Surgery today after he had a fall in his bathroom."

As the accident took place, Reddy has instructed the Health secretary to visit the hospital and enquire about the health of KCR. Doctors informed the Health secretary that KCR suffered a hip fracture due to the fall and his health condition was said to be stable. The senior official directed the hospital management that the best care should be provided to the former Chief Minister during his hospitalisation.

Among those who wished KCR a speedy recovery were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Revanth Reddy and other key political figures in state and national politics.