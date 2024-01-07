TELANGANA CM REVANTH REDDY EXPRESSES SATISFACTION OVER ONE MONTH GOVERNANCE

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed satisfaction with his month-long governance, stating that he fulfilled the aspirations of the people and completed his month-long journey. He thanked the people for recognizing him as their representative and expressed happiness for being able to serve the public in Telangana. He emphasised his commitment to fulfilling responsibilities permanently, just like how he has permanently established himself in the hearts of the people of Telangana.

The Chief Minister further highlighted various initiatives taken during his one-month rule, such as providing free bus travel for women on December 9 to mark Sonia Gandhi's birthday and creating a new experience for the public.

Revanth Reddy mentioned his dedication to helping the poor, promising a bright future for the youth, and ensuring confidence among farmers. He stated that his government is working towards progress, assuring the public they will move forward without any hindrance. He also spoke about his commitment to agriculture and according top priority for industrial development, asserting that his government will strive for the eradication of drug peddling.

Addressing the people's concerns, Revanth Reddy explained that he is taking significant steps to remove barriers between the government and the public. He mentioned the successful efforts in providing free bus travel and working towards the all-round development of the state. The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of agricultural growth and assured the public that the state is moving towards a bright future.

In conclusion, Revanth Reddy thanked the people for their trust, outlined the positive changes made during his one-month rule, and assured the public that his government was dedicated to continuous progress and addressing the concerns of the people.