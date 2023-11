Hyderabad: The poll campaign schedule of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has been finalised. He will participate in 54 meetings from November 13 to 28. On November 25, Chief Minister KCR will participate in the 'Praja Ashirwada Sabha', which will be organised in Hyderabad. The election campaign will conclude at Gajwel on November 28.

CM KCR will file nomination papers in the Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly constituencies on November 9. So far, the Chief Minister has attended meetings in 30 constituencies and he will attend 12 more meetings till November 9.

The following is the meeting schedule of CM KCR: He will address the public meeting in Dammapet, Burgampadu and Narsampet on November 13; Palakurti, Halia and Ibrahimpatnam on November 14; Bodhan, Nizamabad Urban, Yellareddy and Medak on November 15; Adilabad, Boath, Nizamabad Rural and Narsapur on November 16; Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Huzurabad and Parakala on November 17; Cheryala on November 18; Alampur, Kolhapur, Nagarkurnool and Kalwakurti on November 19; Manakondur, Station Ghanpur, Nakirekal and Nalgonda on November 20; Madhira, Wyra, Dornakal and Suryapet on November 21; Tandoor, Kodangal, Mahbubnagar and Parigi on November 22; Maheshwaram, Vikarabad, Zaheerabad and Patancheru on November 23; Mancherial, Ramagundam, Mulugu and Bhupalapalli on November 24; Praja Ashirwada Sabha in Hyderabad on November 25; Khanapur, Jagtial, Vemulawada, Dubbaka on November 26; Shadnagar, Chevella, Andol and Sangareddy on November 27 and Warangal (East, West) and Gajwel on November 28.