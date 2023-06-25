TELANGANA CM KCR ON TWO DAY MAHARASHTRA VISIT FROM MONDAY

Hyderabad (Telangana): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will be on a two-day visit to neighbouring Maharashtra from Monday, June 26, party office-bearers said.

According to the BRS office-bearers, during his visit, the Telangana Chief Minister will perform a special pooja at the famous Lord Vitthal temple at Pandharpur in the Solapur district. He will also perform a pooja at the well-known Tujabhavani temple in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra. The officials said that KCR will leave Hyderabad by road at around 10 am on Monday.

The party office-bearers further said that KCR will be accompanied by several ministers, MLAs, MLCs, other public representatives, and BRS leaders. The Telangana Chief Minister will reach Solapur on Monday evening and stay there at night. According to BRS office-bearers, many leaders including a prominent leader of the Solapur district Bhagirath Bhalke will join BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

They added that several leaders of Solapur and families of handloom workers, who have gone from Telangana are likely to meet the Telangana CM. On June 27, Tuesday, in the morning, KCR will reach Pandarpur in the Solapur district and perform a special pooja at the 'Vithobharukmini temple' - two days ahead of the Ashadhi Ekadashi. After that, the BRS chief will visit the temple of Goddess Tuljabhavani, which is a 'Shakti Peetha' at Tuljapur in the Dharashiv district, where he will perform a special pooja. After visiting both the sacred places, the Telangana Chief Minister will reach Hyderabad by road.

Recently, the BRS opened a party office in Nagpur in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

