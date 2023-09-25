TELANGANA CLASS 7 STUDENT SETS UP 7 LIBRARIES IN HYDERABAD PM MODI CONGRATULATES

Hyderabad: In an inspirational story, a class 7 girl student has set up as many as seven libraries with 6000 old books collected from neighbours to spread the joy of reading in the surrounding areas of Hyderabad. The extraordinary feat by the little girl has earned her a mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the latest episode of his Mann ki Baat programme.

Akarshna, a seventh-class student of Hyderabad Public School has set up seven libraries so far with 6 thousand old books collected from neighbors. Speaking over the motivation for setting up the libraries, Akarshna said that the story dates back to COVID-19 pandemic. Akarshna said that one fine day in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, she along with her parents went to MNJ Cancer Hospital to distribute food among the patients.

Akarshna said that the idea was to present books to the children undergoing treatment there to divert them from pain to meditative reading. She said that she started the mission by settting up a library at the hospital. Two years down the line, Akarshna has set up seven libraries for the people with Telangana minister Harish scheduled to inaugurate the eighth library in Siddipet next week.

Akarshna said that she is expecting to inagurate the tenth library on the birth anniversary of former President Abdul Kalam on Oct 15. Significantly, Akarshna considers former President Abdul Kalam as her inspiration as he had named her as Akarshna, her ather Satishkumar recalled that. Currently working as a senior manager in a private health care company, Satishkumar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to meet Akarshana when he comes to the state in October.