TELANGANA CAPITAL HYDERABAD EMERGING AS HUB OF INTERNATIONAL DATA CENTERS

Hyderabad Hyderabad the capital city if Telangana is emerging as a hub of international data centers with major tech giants pledging investments worth thousands of crores for various highticket projects Hyderabad is becoming a major hub for giant companies like Amazon and Microsoft for their massive operations outside the US Companies are setting up major data centers in the city with huge investments in IT and its related activities The first phase of operations has recently started from the three data centers set up by Amazon Web Services at a cost of Rs 21 thousand crores Significantly data services operating from Hyderabad are catering to many countries While the construction of the three data centers already announced by Microsoft in Hyderabad is going on it has come forward to set up three more data centers with huge investments Also read India to have 45 massive data centres by 2025end Mumbai to leadThe construction work for the project will start soon Besides tech giants telecom company Airtel has also come forward to set up a data center in Hyderabad Along with international tech giants domestic companies and public sector organizations are also expanding their data centers in the city These include hyperscale data centers server management hardware services etc The Telangana IT Department claims that the projects will increase job opportunities among the job aspirants Round the clock power and water Electricity and water are considered crucial for running data centers Sources in the IT department said that the government will ensure round the clock water and power at the data centers Chandanvelli in Ranga Reddy district Shabad and Fabcity in Maheswaram are emerging as the hubs of international data centers given the round the clock power and water connectivityMicrosoft International tech giant Microsoft has come forward to set up data centers with a huge investment in Hyderabad Construction work for the three centers initially announced began in January 2023 The centers being constructed in Chandanvelli Elikatta and Mekaguda will be completed by the end of this year Microsoft has signed an agreement with the government to set up three more data centers with an investment of Rs 24 thousand croresAmazon Amazon Web Services has built three data centers at Chandanavelli Fabcity and Pharmacy in Rangareddy district at a cost of Rs 21 thousand crores While the construction work started in 2020 the services of these centers became available last month The company plans to expand the data centers further in coming years Control S Domestic Company Control S has started operations in the IT corridor According to officials more than two thousand people are working in the company The company is planning to expand its data centers in Telangana Data centers are mostly located in coastal areas The reason for that is the positive aspects of undersea cable connectivity The centers were first established in Mumbai and Chennai in the country Besides the state government is providing tax incentives along with a special policy for companies setting up data centers