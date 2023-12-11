TELANGANA ASSEMBLY SPEAKER ELECTION ON DEC 14

Hyderabad: The election for the post of Telangana Assembly Speaker will be held on December 14 and the nominations will be accepted between 10:30 AM and 5 PM on December 13. According to a notification issued by the secretary of the state legislature, the election for Assembly Speaker will be held on Monday.

The notification comes days after newly elected BJP MLAs stayed away from the House alleging that AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi's appointment as pro-tem speaker was in violation of rules. Owaisi had administered oath of office to newly elected MLAs on December 9. The Congress party won 64 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls and its ally CPI won one seat. BRS won 39 seats while its "friendly party" AIMIM was victorious in seven seats. BJP won eight seats.