TELANGANA ASSEMBLY POLLS PARTIES INTENSIFY POLL CAMPAIGN IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: As the polling deadline is nearing...the candidates of all the parties have intensified the campaign by addressing public meetings and conducting road shows in all the Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad. Candidates of major parties are competing with each other and campaigning to attract voters and they are appealing to people to vote for their respective parties.

BRS candidate Maganti Gopinath, who was contesting from the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, campaigned in the Borabanda division on Sunday. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav met with morning walkers at KLN Park, Industrial Park and Padmaraonagar Park in Secunderabad and Sanatnagar and Cantonment BJP candidate Ganesh took out a massive bike rally as part of the campaign. While Eetala Rajender campaigned in support of BJP candidate Sarangapani.

As part of the election campaign, Uppal BJP candidate NVSS Prabhakar participated in the Atmiya Sammelan of BCs. Similarly, Kishan Reddy participated in the rally in support of Rahul Chandra, the BJP candidate from the Nampally constituency. As part of the election campaign, Minister Malla Reddy participated in the 'Mahila Garjana' in Boduppal of Medchal district.