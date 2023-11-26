TELANGANA ASSEMBLY POLLS ECI REPRIMAND TO KCR KTR LANDS BRS IN TROUBLE

Hyderabad: Verbal volleyes and political slugfests set up the stage for the high-voltage Telangana polls slated for November 30. Attacks and counter-attacks gathered pace in the race of getting an upperhand in the run-up to the election.

Controversial remarks made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and and BRS Party Working President and Minister KTR landed them in trouble. Election Commission of India (ECI) took a serious note of their comments and asked them to adhere to the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) "in letter and spirit."

After Rao's comments on October 30, which Congress perceived 'threatening' triggered the advisory. It came after a complaint was filed by a National Students' Union of India (NSUI) leader.

The ECI advisory to Chief Minister Rao stressed the need to observe "utmost restraint and decency" in speeches, maintaining high standards of conduct during poll campaigning. Though the EC advisory which is universal for all parties, the reprimand to two top party leaders embrarrased Bharat Rashtra Saimithi, which is likley to face tough fight from Congress.

"You are hereby advised to follow the provisions of the MCC in letter and spirit," stated the advisory.

The ECI notice to BRS Party Working President and Minister KTR is based on the complaint of Congress MP Randeep Surjewala. In the notice, it was stated that an explanation should be given on the comments made by the student in the gotra at the tea works. KTR assured the students in the tea works meeting that government jobs will be filled.

He promised to clean TSPSC. In the complaint, Surjewala claimed that Tea Works, a government office, was used for political activities. The ECI is of the opinion that minister KTR has violated the rules of primary elections.