TELANGANA ASSEMBLY POLLS DELAY IN BJP MLA CANDIDATES LIST

Hyderabad: With the announcement of dates for the Telangana Assembly polls, BRS has already announced their list. On Sunday, the Congress has released the first list with 55 candidates. The party organising meetings and plans are being made to go to the public with various strategies. Due to this, the heat of elections in the state has suddenly intensified. Candidates, who have already secured tickets, started campaigning. Leaders of various parties engaged in pacifying the dissident leaders, who did not get tickets in many places.

But, there is a speculation that only the BJP is still wavering in terms of candidates. Sources of the party said that the list of the first candidates of the BJP will be delayed further. Earlier, BJP leaders said that the first list will be announced on Monday. But, it seems that the release of the list may take another three days. It is reported that the Central Election Committee of the party has not discussed any candidates from Telangana yet.

It seems that the Central Election Committee may meet on Monday. Sources of the party said that the BJP is likely to announce the first list of candidates after the Central Election Committee exercise. All those hoping for the Lotus party tickets are waiting with excitement. On the other hand, the saffron party is working on a manifesto to include education, health, unemployment, the welfare of government employees, irrigation, the welfare of backward classes, the development of SC and STs, women's empowerment, poverty alleviation, various sectors, the development of the Hyderabad metropolis.

A special sub-section under the leadership of former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud is working on what the BJP will do for the uplift of the backward classes in Telangana. Kishan Reddy and Laxman have especially focused on these issues in the context of the national leadership's suggestion to give priority to BC's agenda.