Hyderabad: The Karnataka-like poll promises have become the mainstay in Congress's poll campaign in Telangana, where the party is out to woo voters replicating the manifesto which helped it dethrone the BJP.

Congress came up with a 'people-centric' similar manifesto which the party's top brass feels would resonate with voters and bring rich dividends. Telangana Chief Minister KCR launched a manifesto which kept the focus on the same with 'modifications' in desperation to outsmart the Congress.

The interesting duel is likely to set the tone for a riveting contest between the BRS and Congress in Telangana on November 30 when the state goes to the polls. Reacting to KCR's claim that Congress has failed to live up to five guarantees promised to voters in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refuted claims that the Congress government in Karnataka failed to implement the promised five guarantees.

He summarily dismissed statements from Telangana CM, his son, and other BJP leaders as untrue. While speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Siddaramaiah clarified that the guarantees were decided upon and orders issued the same day the Congress came to power in May, though there was a delay in implementation.

He detailed the successful execution of guarantees such as Shakti Yojana, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi, and Gruha Lakshmi, asserting that the fifth guarantee, Yuva Nidhi, will be effective from January 2024.

"In newspapers and Television, I saw that some say that the Congress government in Karnataka has not implemented the 5 guarantees. It has been said by the Telangana CM, his son and other leaders from BJP. It is not true. We came to power in Karnataka in May. We went to the cabinet hall and took a decision to implement the 5 guarantees and the orders were issued on the same day. However, it took some time to implement it," he said.

He emphasised the allocation of budgets and invited KCR to discuss these matters in Karnataka. "In our previous tenure, we had promised 165 promises and fulfilled 158 promises. However, in the last election, the BJP had made 600 promises in their manifesto and only implemented 10 per cent of them. Their manifesto was released by the Prime Minister. The allegation made by the opposition is not facts and are just allegations for election purposes," he said.

"Earlier, I gave an open invitation to KCR to come to Karnataka and discuss this. But he did not come. Today I am inviting you again. Please don't make false allegations. Otherwise, I will come here. There is no question of cheating the people. Congress never cheated the people. We have been implementing our manifesto. We will continue to implement this. The statement that development works have come to a standstill is not true. All the development works are going on," he said.

Siddaramaiah further said that the Prime Minister made a statement in Rajasthan that the guarantees cannot be implemented and the state will go bankrupt if it is implemented.

"It is not true. The economy is sound enough in Karnataka. Congress will surely come to power in Telangana. When Congress comes to power here, all 6 guarantees will be implemented. There is no doubt about this. I ask the BJP and BRS to please come to Karnataka. You will be our Guest. We will explain and also show evidence if required," he said.

"We have asked the commercial tax department to increase collection. We also made amendments in the excise department. We have mobilised the money from these measures," he added.

On BRS's allegation that Congress is collecting money from builders to fund elections, he said, "It is false. We deny it. It is an allegation for election." He also dismissed Yediyurappa's statements as lies and said that the 40 per cent allegation by appointing a commission for inquiry. "He was removed from the post of Chief Minister from BJP. He is frustrated. He is making false statements.

He is a liar," Siddaramaiah said. "The 40 per cent allegation was not our allegation. It was made by the Contractors Association of Karnataka. I appointed a commission to enquire into it. After the report comes, we will take a decision on it," he added.