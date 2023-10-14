TELANGANA ASSEMBLY POLLS CONGRESS TO RELEASE FIRST LIST WITH 58 CANDIDATES ON SUNDAY

Hyderabad: The first list of Congress candidates, who will contest in the Assembly elections, will be released on Sunday. Chairman of the Screening Committee Muralidhar disclosed that the first list with 58 names will be released. The rest of the names will be announced in the next two days. He said that the leaders, who are loyal to the party and those who have more chances of winning, have been selected.

It has been clarified that there will be an allotment of seats for all social classes. From the very beginning, the party leaders have planned carefully the selection of candidates. They focused on inviting leaders of other parties to switch over their loyalties to Congress. They also conducted surveys on the candidates and tested their strengths among the people. Finally, a list was prepared and it was handed over to the high command. In this regard, the first list of 58 candidates will be released on Sunday.

Congress alliance with CPM and CPI: On the other hand, the alliance of Left parties with Congress is almost finalised. It is reported that Congress has agreed in principle to give four seats to CPI and two to CPM. It is reported that the talks between the AICC leaders and the national leaders of the Left, which have been going on for the past few days, have been successful. However, the four seats sought by the Left parties are in Khammam and Nalgonda districts and the Congress is strong in those two districts. Chairman of the Screening Committee Muralidhar revealed that the adjustment of seats is also likely to come to a conclusion on Sunday.

It seems that the Left parties sought allocation of seats in four constituencies Munugodu, Devarakonda, Miryalaguda in the joint Nalgonda district and Kothagudem, Paleru, Husnabad and Bhadrachalam constituencies in the joint Khammam district.