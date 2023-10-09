Telangana Assembly polls: Cash, gold and silver seized in Hyderabad
Published: 10 hours ago
Telangana Assembly polls: Cash, gold and silver seized in Hyderabad
Published: 10 hours ago
Hyderabad: Soon after the announcement of the Assembly election schedule in Telangana, the poll code came into effect across the state. In this backdrop, the police conducted extensive inspections in Hyderabad. As part of it, cash and freebies readied for distribution to voters were seized in many areas. They were seized because they did not show proper documents.
- The police seized gold being smuggled at Taranagar under the limits of Chandanagar Police Station in Hyderabad
- The police seized 5.65 kg of gold and arrested three people and two two-wheelers were also seized.
- Seven kg of gold and 300 kg of silver were seized at gate number 1 in the vicinity of Nizam College.
- The police conducted inspections on the main road of Narayanamma College at Shaikpet under the Filmnagar limits of Hyderabad.
- Cash of Rs 30 lakhs was seized from a car as it was being carried without receipt.
- Four persons, who were in the car, were detained by the police.
- The police also conducted inspections in the Jubilee Hills area.
- Police personnel stopped vehicles and conducted inspections at the Pragatinagar, Maduranagar and Borabanda areas.
- In many areas, surprise raids were carried out on belt shops and bottles of illegally stored liquor were seized.
- Police seized 87 cookers kept ready for voters at Gopanpalli Thanda in Serilingampally.
- A case was registered against two persons and they were arrested.
- The police conducted thorough checks of vehicles at Vanasthalipuram and Autonagar under LB Nagar Police Station limits. Rs 4 lakhs were seized from a motorist.
- ACP Rangaswamy revealed that three police check posts have been set up in Shadnagar.
- Rs 11.5 lakhs were seized during the checks carried out at Raikal Toll Plaza.
- The Khairatabad police conducted extensive vehicle checks in front of IMAX on Necklace Road and every suspicious vehicle was thoroughly checked.
- A case was registered by the police as a car did not have a number plate.
