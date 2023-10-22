Hyderabad: BJP has released the first list of candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections. A list of 52 candidates has been released on Sunday. Party general secretary Bandi Sanjay will contest from the Karimnagar Assembly constituency and Dharmapuri Arvind from the Korutla Assembly constituency.

Party's National General Secretary Arun Singh issued a statement with the names finalised by the party's Central Election Committee held on October 20. Sitting MLAs Raja Singh, Raghunandan Rao and Etala Rajender were given another chance from the same seats. Etala Rajender will contest from Huzurabad as well as Gajwel Assembly constituencies. Chief Minister KCR is contesting from the Gajwel Assembly constituency.

The ticket was announced to Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh soon after his suspension was lifted. Three MPs were allowed to contest in the assembly elections. MP Bandi Sanjay will contest from the Karimnagar Legislative Assembly seat. Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao will contest from the Boath Assembly seat and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind from Korutla Assembly constituency. In all, 12 women have allocated seats. In the first list, eight SCs, 14 STs and 19 BCs have been given an opportunity. Also, the Reddy community got 12 seats and the Velama community secured five seats.

Also read: