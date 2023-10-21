Hyderabad (Telangana): The Bhartiya Janata Party is likely to announce the first list of candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections on Saturday. The decision to release the list of candidates came after the party's central election committee meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, party President J P Nadda and other party leaders on Friday.

The party is set to field key leader and former minister Etala Rajender against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwal seat and also from his existing Huzurabad constituency, which means Etala Rajender will be contesting the upcoming elections from two constituencies. According to party sources, former Minister DK Aruna from Gadwal, former MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy from Nirmal, Ramesh Rathod from Khanaour, ex-MP AP Jithender Reddy from Mahbubnagar, Errabelli Pradeep Rao from Warangal East, M Raghunandan Rao from Dubbak, Eatala Rajender from Huzurabad are front runners to get the tickets from their respective constituencies.

The other leaders who participated in the party's central election committee meeting were National General Secretary (Organizational) BL Santosh, State President G. Kishan Reddy, OBC Morcha National President Dr. Laxman, Party State In-charges Tarunchug, Sunil Bansal, Senior Leader Etala Rajender and others.

MP and BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay will contest the elections from the Karimnagar constituency. Former MP G. Vivek will contest from Chennuru. Party sources also said that a discussion on the issue of lifting the suspension of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh was also held in the party's central election committee meeting.