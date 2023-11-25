TELANGANA ASSEMBLY POLLS BC WILL BE MADE CM IF BJP IS VOTED TO POWER SAYS PM MODI

Kamareddy (Telangana): Hitting out at BRS and Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Though the TRS changed its name to BRS and UPA renamed itself as INDIA alliance, their corruption and misrule can never be changed. Addressing an election rally at Kamareddy in Telangana, he said the commonality between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress is that they adopt all types of tricks to betray people.

"Suddenly, the TRS is made BRS. This year itself, UPA has made the INDIA alliance. People of the country understand these tricks well," he pointed out.

"By changing name, their corruption, misrule and history of vote bank politics can never be changed. Truth is, in many states in the country, people have evicted the Congress for decades," he said. The Prime Minister exuded confidence that people would dislodge the BRS from power in the November 30 Assembly polls.

People want liberation from the BRS, Congress and the wind is in favour of the BJP, he said. Modi also said the BJP's manifesto in the state is a symbol of the aspirations of the poor, farmers, Dalits, and backward classes. It may be recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and BJP's Venkataramana Reddy are contesting from the Kamareddy Assembly constituency.

Modi said that the BJP party will be always at the forefront of fulfilling its promises. He expressed happiness that 33 per cent reservation has been allocated to women in the Assemblies and Parliament and made it clear that a BC person will be made the CM when the BJP government comes to power in Telangana. He recalled that BCs have been given the highest number of ministerial positions in the Union Cabinet and he asked what happened to KCR's promise to make a Dalit person the CM. He criticised BRS and Congress for neglecting the BCs and Dalits' welfare.

"Injustice has been done to the Madiga (SC sub-caste) community in Telangana. Hence, we formed a committee for the classification of Madigas. Similarly, the BRS government cheated the farmers and indulged in corruption in the name of projects. Apart from that BJP is committed to the welfare of farmers. So far we deposited Rs 2.75 lakh crore in farmers' accounts through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. While 40 lakh farmers of the state have benefited through PM Kisan Samman," PM Modi reminded.