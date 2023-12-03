Hyderabad: With Congress looking to get a clear majority in the Telangana assembly election results, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which was touted to be the “kingmaker” in the government formation has been pushed to the sidelines. In the ongoing counting of votes, the Congress has raced ahead with a lead on 66 seats while the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) led by Chief Minister KCR was leading on 39 seats when reports last came in.

Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy has won the Kodangal segment by defeating BRS minister Patnam Narender Reddy with a majority of about 30000 votes. The AIMIM led by firebrand leader Asaduddin Owaisi was touted to be the kingmaker as exit polls said the party will emerge victorious on 6-8 seats. But when reports last came in, the AIMIM was leading on only four of the nine seats it contested in the Telangana assembly elections.

The AIMIM was leading in Bahadurpura, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, and Malakpet with all seats confined within the Old city of Hyderabad. In Chandrayangutta, Asaduddin’s brother Akbaruddin was leading. Beyond the old city of Hyderabad, the bastion of the AIMIM, the party was trailing in Rajendra Nagar and Jubilee Hills, within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

In the run-up to the Telangana assembly elections, Owaisi's AIMIM was considered to be a key player. Having seven MLAs in the Telangana assembly currently, the AIMIM's prospects were further bolstered by the exit polls. However, with Congress looking set to get a clear majority in the 119-seat assembly, the Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM has been once again pushed to the sidelines.