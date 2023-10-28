TELANGANA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS POLITICAL WAR ROOMS TURN INTO RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTERS TO ASSESS VOTERS MOOD

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Telangana assembly elections, 'war rooms' of the political parties have turned into 'research and development centers' for the respective parties to target the rival parties and get an upper hand in the run up to the elections.

BRS's war room for each constituency: The ruling Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti has set up a total of 119 war rooms in each constituency along with a central war room in Telangana Bhavan, Hyderabad. At the war rooms, political and media members have been appointed. The war room is working to attract voters by highlighting the “developmental work” taken up by the KCR led BRS government.

At the same time, a crisis management committee has been formed to alert the candidates to follow the rules amid the model code of conduct. Sources said that the BRS War room have divided all voters in the state into three categories. The first category 'A' is of those who want to vote for the BRS. Voters who are still undecided about who to vote for, are in the 'B' category.

To attract the third category of neutral voters towards them, special committees are being formed in the war rooms of the BRS. Each constituency candidate and other leaders have individually opened war room accounts on X, Facebook, and Instagram. Also, under the leadership of the Media Committee, WhatsApp groups have been set up for each village, ward, and division to connect to the voters.

Congress war room; one desk for every two constituencies: The Congress party headquarters has set up a single 'war room' in Gandhi Bhavan regarding Telangana assembly elections. A desk has been set up for every two constituencies. Sources said that the Congress has decided to call at least 200 people per day from each desk collect information and register it online.

Sources within the Congress party said that they have called lakhs of people collected feedback and sent it to the party headquarters in Delhi. Congress party has given party memberships to 68 lakh people in 119 constituencies across the state. From the war room, they are first calling the respective members and collecting feedback about their respective constituencies.