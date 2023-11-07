TELANGANA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS PCC CHIEF REVANTH REDDY TO CONTEST AGAINST KCR IN KAMAREDDY

Hyderabad: As Congress released the third list of candidates for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections, Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy has been fielded from high stakes Kamareddy constituency against incumbent chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR.

Reddy is also contesting from Kodangal constituency. The Congress released the third list of 16 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections on Monday night. While Reddy has been announced as the party candidate for Kamareddy's seat, former Minister Shabbir Ali, who had been eyeing Kamareddy, has been allotted the Nizamabad Urban seat.

The Congress has also changed the candidates for Boath and Wanaparthy constituencies. Earlier it was announced that Vennela Ashok will contest in Boath constituency (ST) and former minister Dr. Chinna Reddy in Wanaparthy. With the latest announcement, Ade Gajender has been fielded from Boath and Thudi Meghareddy in Wanaparthy.

With the third list, Congress candidates have been announced for a total of 114 seats. Kothagudem's seat has already been allotted to CPI. The Congress is yet to announce candidates for Suryapet, Tungathurthi (SC), Charminar and Miryalaguda seats. CPM has already released the list of candidates while ruling out an alliance with the Congress. The CPM announced Julakanti Ranga Reddy as their candidate from Miryalaguda.

However, the Congress has not announced a candidate for the seat. Sources said that that the Congress has kept open the possibility of an alliance with the CPM. Suryapet's seat was kept pending due to fierce competition between former minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy and Patel Ramesh Reddy. It is said that the top leadership has decided to announce the candidate there only after reconciliation between the two.

Charminar sitting MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan was not given a MIM ticket. Sources said that the Congress is likely to give him the ticket if he joins the party. Chennuru (SC) and Bansuwada seats have been allocated to former MP G. Vivek, who recently joined the party from BJP, and former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy.