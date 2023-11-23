TELANGANA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS EC TO CONDUCT CHECKING OF EVMS TODAY TOMORROW

Hyderabad: The Central Election Commission has directed that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) allocated for the assembly elections in the state should be inspected on Thursday and Friday ahead of their use in the elections, sources said. The EC directed that all political parties should be given prior information on this.

The election commission has also appointed election observers to monitor the voting during the assembly elections. Sources said that the Central Election Commission (EC) has clarified that the EVMs should be sealed in the run up to the polling process. Polling will be held in all the 119 constituencies of the Telangana assembly on the 30th of this month. Counting will be held on Dec 3.

It is learnt that the EC has allocated 72,931 ballot units and 57,592 control units to the state. Sources said that a total of 59,799 ballot units will be used in the upcoming assembly election. It has been decided to keep the rest in reserve. The Election Commission has clarified that the process of voting from home should be completed by the 26th of this month.

The remote voting process started on Sunday. An official said that a total of 29,267 people including senior citizens, disabled persons have been allowed to vote under the system. Among them, 17,105 people are above 80 years old. A total of 9,964 persons are those with disabilities and 2,198 persons authorized in the emergency services department.

So far 9,174 people have exercised their right to vote from home as per officials. Officials have decided to make arrangements to get photo identity cards to the newly registered voters within five days. A total of 40.72 lakh cards have been printed while 43.96 lakh voters are to be given cards. The printing of the remaining cards will be completed by Friday.