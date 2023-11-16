TELANGANA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS CANDIDATES TARGET MIGRANT WORKERS LIVING IN MAHARASHTRA

Hyderabad: As Telangana assembly elections draw near, candidates are reaching out to migrant voters to woo them to vote for their respective parties, sources said. The candidates are making all out efforts to appease the voters within Telangana as well as those who have moved from different parts of Telangana to Mumbai, Pune, and Bhiwandi for livelihood.

Sources said that in a bid to reach out to the migrant workers from Telangana and currently living in different areas of Mumbai, Pune and Bhiwandi, candidates and their representatives are traveling to Maharashtra to woo the voters. The voter lists are being taken village-wise along with the details and addresses of the respective voters.

Leaders of major parties are also holding meetings with such voters requesting them to vote for them and increase their winning prospects. The candidates are also promising them to make necessary transport arrangements to come to the village on the polling day on the 30th of this month. Sources said that some candidates from major political parties along with representatives of local organizations have already gone to Mumbai and Pune where there are many migrant voters, and held meetings there.

A candidate of a party from Vanaparthi has already organized a meeting with the migrant voters in Mumbai once. Likewise, another leader from Kodangal held meetings in Mumbai and Pune. Another candidate from Narayanapet visited Mumbai along with the leaders of villages and Mandals to woo the voters. Arrangements are being made to bring friendly meetings to the villages.

Also, some of the candidates are organizing friendly meetings with migrant voters living in Hyderabad. Many workers from Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar districts have migrated to Mumbai, Pune, and Bhiwandi for livelihood. The workers have been exercising their right to vote in their villages in Telangana.