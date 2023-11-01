Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Telangana assembly elections, the Central Election Commission is focusing on the election campaign methods being used by political parties and candidates through social media in the state, official sources said. It is learnt that as part of the campaign, the candidates are turning to social media.

Sources said that the Election Commission has asked the candidates for details of their spending on social media. It has already been suggested that the expenditure should be counted under the election expenses of the candidates. According to the official sources, social media teams have been formed under the auspices of the Central Election Commission in all the districts of the state.

These teams will look into advertising, campaign spending, prior approvals for campaigns of the candidates. The National Informatics Center (NIC) is using special tools to detect advertisements and paid news due to the massive increase in social media platforms. The election commission will keep an eye on the particular social media channels on which the ads of the candidates are going viral, proxy accounts campaigning on behalf of candidates through other personal accounts.

Arrangements have been made to check other details through NIC tools by special technical experts, sources said. They said that after the proliferation of data, websites, YouTube channels, and social media accounts have mushroomed on the Internet. It is learnt that some of the candidates have entered into agreements with the respective website and channel managers to campaign and write favorable news on behalf of the party.