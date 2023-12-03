Hyderabad: Congress continued its dominance in the majority of the districts of Telangana, but it fell apart in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. As the BJP split the anti-government vote, the impact fell on the Congress. Also, political analysts say that the development of the areas in and around Hyderabad while businessmen and professionals of various fields assumed that if there is no stable government the city's progress would be hindered. Hence, voters in the twin cities voted to BRS which almost retained the seats it won in the last elections this time as well.

In the last 10 years, the construction of new flyovers and underpasses all over the city under the auspices of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) also led to the victory of BRS nominees in twin cities. After promising to give one lakh double-bedroom houses in the city, more than 60,000 houses were provided to the poor.

All this has caused BRS to secure seats in the twin cities as it has promised to give another lakh double-bedroom houses in the city if it retains power again.

Along with the safety of people from all parts of the twin cities, amenities like providing uninterrupted electricity supply, drinking water and public transport have brought people closer to BRS. It seems that the voters have been impressed by the facilities in the GHMC, along with increasing the greenery in and around the twin cities.