Congress CM to take oath at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday
Published: 51 minutes ago
Hyderabad: The Congress party won the Telangana assembly elections and bagged 64 seats. Against this backdrop, party sources said that the Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony will be conducted on Monday. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy has advised the party ranks to make arrangements for the Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony at the LB Stadium in the city.
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is likely to be held on Sunday night. Congress won 64 seats in the Assembly elections. While Telangana has 119 seats, 60 seats are required to form the government.
The MLAs, who have already won, are reaching the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad. On the other hand, AICC observers will elicit the opinions of party MLAs. A decision on the selection of the Chief Minister will be taken after the observers send the views of the MLAs to the high command.