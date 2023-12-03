Hyderabad: The Congress party won the Telangana assembly elections and bagged 64 seats. Against this backdrop, party sources said that the Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony will be conducted on Monday. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy has advised the party ranks to make arrangements for the Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony at the LB Stadium in the city.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is likely to be held on Sunday night. Congress won 64 seats in the Assembly elections. While Telangana has 119 seats, 60 seats are required to form the government.