Hyderabad (Telangana) : Over the decades, Hyderabad has witnessed an exponential growth making rapid strides in all sectors on the lines of a metropolis. From the rule of the Asafzahis and Nizamshahis till today, Telangana's ever-expanding capital city has transformed tremendously going to become famous as the hub of information technology, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and services.

As the November 30 Telangana polling day approaches nearer, election pundits are busy making calculations on whom Hyderabad voters will favour this time. Hyderabad and its surrounding areas account for 29 out of the total 119 assembly segments in the State. That means a quarter of the seats in the state are located in the capital city area.

In the 2018 elections, the KCR-led Bharata Rashtra Samiti (BRS) won the highest number of 18 seats out of 29. Its supporter MIM won 7 seats while the main opposition Congress 3 seats and BJP 1 seat. In the 2023 November 30 elections, many factors will come to play and the electoral calculations of the respective parties may go wrong.

The generally accepted view is that the party which gains a foothold in Hyderabad will have greater chances of coming to power in the state. In this background, the competition in the current election has become intense and is attracting everyone's attention.

BRS candidate and Minister Thalasani Srinivas Yadav (Bharasa) is trying his luck once again in Sanatnagar segment. Kota Neelima is contesting on Congress ticket. As a minister, Talasani is confident that the development works he has done will bring victory. Solving key issues and always being with the people is his strength. It is positive that many new schemes including the construction of two-bedroom houses are being piloted in the city from here. Kota Neelima, who is the wife of AICC media in-charge Pawan Kheda, is campaigning that the aim is to add the six guarantees of the Congress to the voters. Senior leader and former minister Marri Shasidhar Reddy is contesting on behalf of BJP.

In Secunderabad seat, deputy Speaker T. Padmarao is trying to win for the fourth time. Congress candidate Adam Santosh Kumar is counting on support form railway employees. BJP candidate Mekala Sarangapani previously contested from Praja Rajyam Party.

Former cricketer Azharuddin entered the fray in Jubilee Hills segment on Congress ticket. Sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath of BRS is working hard for a hat-trick victory. Former MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy's support is considered additional strength for BRS. MIM is also contesting amidst speculation about a split in the minority votes.

In Chandrayanagutta, MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, who has won five times in a row since 1999, is confident that he will win this time and achieve a double hat-trick. Kaudi Mahender from BJP, Boya Nagesh from Congress and Muppidi Sitaram Reddy from Bharata are in the contest.

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh says that he will win once again in Goshamahal seat and score a hat trick with the support of Hindutva agenda and northern voters. With the campaign of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, the enthusiasm among activists has increased. Former MLA Premsingh Rathore, who was unhappy over not getting BRS ticket, joined the BJP. Nandakishore Vyas is contesting from BRS and Mogili Sunita Rao, state president of Mahila Congress, is in the field as a Congress candidate.