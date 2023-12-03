Telangana: BRS faced a defeat at the hands of Congress as the counting of votes for the 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly Elections entered its final phases on Sunday. The election was slated for November 30 and recorded a voter turnout of around 71.34 percent.

Among the key names who faced a defeat include BJP MLA Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was defeated by the BRS politician Ganula Kamalakar from the Karimnagar constituency. On the other hand, Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has won against political rival BJP candidate Eatala Rajender by 23,853 votes.

It is also reported that Arvind Dharmapuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and the current Lok Sabha member from Telangana's Nizamabad faced a defeat by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi candidate Kalvakuntla Sanjay. Interestingly, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Dharmapuri defeated Telangana CM's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha by 70,875 votes from Nizamabad. For the unversed, he is the son of Dharmapuri Srinivas, a senior Congress leader. Kalvakuntla Sanjay has bagged 72115 votes so far and won by defeating Arvind Dharmapuri of BJP, who has polled nearly 61810 votes.