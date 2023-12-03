Hyderabad: It seems that the race for the Chief Minister's post in Telangana Congress began as PCC chief A Revanth Reddy took out a rally to Gandhi Bhavan to celebrate the party's victory. Notably, DGP Anjani Kumar and other officers also called on him. However, many senior leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka from Nalgonda and Khammam districts are also front runners for the CM's post.

"As per the Election Commission, Anumula Revanth Reddy is leading from both seats--Kodangal and Kamareddy--Congress workers poured milk on a poster featuring Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi and state party chief Revanth Reddy as the party continues its lead in the state."

"Party workers were seeing bursting firecrackers and dancing outside the party office and Revanth Reddy's house in Hyderabad.", "The Telangana election results will be important for the Congress as it heads into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A win in Karnataka and Telangana would further concrete its presence in the South."

"The Congress party, which is now poised to form the government, was completely written off just six months ago. Several factors have contributed to the Congress's upturn: Perceived anti-incumbency at the constituency level against BRS MLAs; energy infused by the Karnataka victory in the party leaders and cadres and the BJP's decline following the removal of Bandi Sanjay as the Telangana unit chief", "Telangana CM KCR is leading from the Gajwel seat but trailing on the Kamareddy seat."

"AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi is leading from the Chandrayangutta seat while Mir Zulfeqar Ali won from Charminar constituency.", "Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said that Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders are in touch with the grand old party." "On being asked if BRS leaders are in touch with the Congress party, Renuka Chowdhury."Of course! Today's politics is like that. They are in touch with us. Sometimes they take away ours (MLAs), and sometimes theirs come here.