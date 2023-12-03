Hyderabad: With the Congress winning 51 out of 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly Elections, the long-reigning Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been ousted from the hustings to become principal Opposition in the State.

Commenting on the figures demonstrating the party's poor performance, working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday said the assembly poll results were "disappointing" though he was not "saddened". In a post on 'X', (formerly Twitter), Rao congratulated the Congress party which is heading to form the government in the State.

"Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government. Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back...(sic)" the BRS leader posted on X.

As per the latest trends put out by the Election Commission, Congress won four seats and is leading in 60 segments. BRS won two and is ahead in 38 seats. It is quite evident that Rao is 'disappointed' because just three days ago on Thursday, he was in high spirits as he was sure that BRS would emerge victorious in more than 70 seats in the Assembly. He even negated a few exit polls that suggested the ruling party would perform badly. While voters thronged the voting wards, Rama Rao questioned the validity of the exit polls and urged party officials and workers not to give up.

According to Rao, a similar situation occurred in 2018 when exit polls indicated the loss of BRS in the election. However, they were proved to be wrong. He instilled confidence in his party workers and said they were surely going to make a hat-trick. "Let's wait for the tallying, he remarked. The results will indicate that BRS has prevailed," he said on Thursday.

How people reacted online? The Tweet received mixed reactions from the public. One user wrote: You have been a true leader, Sir.. inspiring many. "Maybe it was needed that you see the state of our State from the other side. hoping you would do the needful even with being the strong opposition .. Thank you for making me fall in love with Hyderabad all over again with all the progress!(sic)"