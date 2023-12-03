Hyderabad: Congress, which is racing towards a clear majority in the Telangana Assembly polls, has arranged two special flights, four helicopters and two buses to move its candidates to Karnataka. Already, it has appointed one special observer each to keep a tight vigil on its contesting candidates in the State amidst reports of possible poaching by rival parties.

On Saturday, sources said that the party had planned to protect its candidates from poaching. The Congress high command isolated candidates in a five-star hotel and sent DK Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister (CM) of Karnataka to Hyderabad to head the camp and prevent attempts by other parties to snoop on them.

According to reports, Shivakumar extended his support towards the party members in Telangana as the latter had helped him during the Karnataka elections. As per reports, Shivakumar negated any need to camp the Telangana Congress MLAs in a secure place in Karnataka because he believed in their sheer victory but also assured his readiness to provide facilities if the need arises.

While most exit poll surveys predicted that the Congress would bring an end to the nine-year rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by winning 60 seats in the 119-member assembly, a few surveys indicated a hung House, meaning no party would have a clear majority.

BRS refutes poaching allegations: MP K Keshava Rao from the BRS denounced Shivakumar's claims, saying there is no need for his party to steal Congress MLAs as they are sure to get a resounding majority by themselves. He also denied the authenticity of exit polls and termed them as 'unreliable'. He repeatedly said that he had complete faith that the party return to power for a third term.