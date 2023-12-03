Hyderabad: With the Congress almost whitewashing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) after a successful reign of nine long years since the inception of the State, several ministers are trailing. With 119 seats up for grabs, BRS is leading only in a mere 36 segments with the incumbent Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao lost in the Kamareddy constituency.

BRS leader Krishank accepted the people's mandate, as several leaders, including Koppula Eshwar, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare (Dharmapuri), E Dayakar Rao, Minister for Panchayat Raj (Palakurthi), Minister for Forest and Endowments A Indrakaran Reddy (Nirmal), Srinivas Goud (Mahbubnagar), Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (Wanaparthy) and Puvvada Ajay Kumar (Khammam) lost. Congress workers are unable to hold their horses as they have already begun celebrations at the party headquarters, in Hyderabad, Gandhi Bhavan after the grand old party won 64 seats, crossing the absolute mark of 60. Some of them were also seen bursting firecrackers and raising slogans outside Revanth Reddy's house in Hyderabad.