Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: High command will decide, says DK on Congress CM race

Hyderabad : As Congress has got clear chances of winning majority in Telangana elections 2023, speculation began over the CM face of the grand old party. Amidst this, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told the media that the party high command will take a final decision on future course of action.

When asked by the media, Shivakumar said that he would give his full reply after the final election result comes out. On Congress party's reply to the statements of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and his minister-son K T Rama Rao, Shivakumar said that he will not make any comments right now. Shivakumar said that the people of Telangana have already given their reply to the Bharata Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leadership.

The Karnataka Deputy CM further said that he would give a fitting response once the BRS leaders would give their tweets after the final results would come out. Shivakumar's comments on the Congress CM race assumed significance in the backdrop of speculation over the Telangana DGP and senior IPS officers going to Revanth Reddy's residence once the Congress showed a clear lead heading for a comfortable majority in the 119-member House.

Also, amid reports of possible poaching by rival party, Congress has arranged two special flights, four helicopters and two buses to move its MLAs to Karnataka, according to reports. Only yesterday, DK Shivakumar raised apprehensions that the rival party is trying to contact the Congress MLA candidates ahead of the results. Congress has appointed one special observer each for all its contesting candidates in the State so as to avoid any last-minute hiccup in its bid to form the government.

Also, security has been increased at the home of Revanth Reddy in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, after the Congress emerged favourite in the state election results. DGP Anjani Kumar, CID Chief Mahesh Bhagwat and some other top police officers went to Revanth Reddy's house and met him.