Hyderabad : As results for Telangana Assembly Election 2023 pour in, Congress has gained a lead in 65 segments and raced past the magic figure of 60 required to form the government. The incumbent Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is trailing behind Congress with leads in 39 segments. BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is trailing in both Gajwel and Kamareddy assembly segments when reports last came in.

Congress is riding on its six guarantees to snatch victory thus denying the BRS its bid for a third term consecutively. Intense battles were witnessed in the elections to the 119-member House. As of now, BRS is leading in 39 segments, BJP in 10, MIM 4 and others one. Congress Telangana president Revanth Reddy is leading in Kamareddy against CM Chandrasekhar Rao.

BRS, earlier known as TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won the first two elections in the country's youngest State, formed in 2014. BRS chief KCR won two consecutive elections in 2014 and 2018 with the Telangana voters largely crediting him with the formation of separate state though it was the then Congress government at the Centre that conferred separate statehood.

After the fourth round of today's counting, Congress state president Revanth Reddy is leading with 5,687 votes in Kodangal. Cricketer and Congress nominee Mohammad Azharuddin, who was leading in postal ballot, is trailing after EVM counting started in Jubilee Hills. Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, who is BRS candidate in Maheshwaram, is trailing. KCR's son and Minister KT Rama Rao, BRS candidate in Sircilla, is leading with 2,621 votes after third round.