Hyderabad: Incumbent Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is leading in the Gajwel Assembly constituency against his aide-rival BJP Etela Rajender while he is trailing in the Kamareddy Assembly constituency. It may be recalled that he emerged victorious in Gajwel in 2018 by a whopping 58,000 votes, defeating Congress's Vanteru Pratap Reddy. For the unknown, Congress fielded Thumkunta Narsa Reddy against KCR in the constituency.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly has 119 seats and the majority mark is 60. Congress PCC chief Revanth Reddy was leading in the Kamareddy and Kodangal Assembly constituencies while another prominent leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was leading in the Madhira constituency. However, Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka of Congress is leading from the Mulugu constituency.

What is unique about the Kamareddy Assembly, (constituency number 16) is that it is a general seat having no reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). Hence, the neck-to-neck fight between Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The three main contenders in the Kamareddy constituency are the CM of Telangana KCR and leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KCR, State Congres president Anumula Revanth Reddy and Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

PAST VICTORIES IN KAMAREDDY: Gampa Govardhan of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) defeated Mohd Ali Shabbir of the Congress by 8,683 votes in 2014 to win the seat. Repeating history, Govardhan defeated Shabbir yet again in 2018 to reclaim the seat.

GAJEWAL BATTLE: Taking a dig at the incumbent CM, before the polling, BJP Telangana Chief G Kishan Reddy had said that KCR would be defeated in the Assembly elections in both Gajwel and Kamareddy. Right before the state went into an election mode, KCR told the citizens of Gajewal during the campaign that Siddipet served as his stronghold during the Telangana movement, but Gajwel emerged to be his 'new home' after he was elected as an MLA and appointed as the state's first CM. He not only thanked the Gajewal people but also sought their blessings for his victory.