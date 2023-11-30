Hyderabad: Telangana is set to vote today to select the 119-member assembly as the state is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress and the BJP. The

A total of 2290 candidates including 221 women and one transgender are contesting from over 100 parties including the national, regional and recognised parties besides over 900 Independents. The counting of votes will happen on December 3.

Over 3.26 crore electors will exercise their franchise at 35655 polling stations from 7 AM till 5 PM today. The polling will come to an end by 4 PM at 13 left-wing extremism-affected constituencies. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the polling.

As many as 375 companies of central armed forces and 50 companies of State special police besides 45,000 police personnel and over 23,000 home guards from the neighbouring states have been deployed across the state. The deployment of central forces has been done at over 12000 sensitive polling station areas.

Meanwhile, the poll parties left for the designated polling stations from the facilitation centres in Hyderabad and other district headquarters on Wednesday. Besides model polling stations, the election authorities have set up fully women-operated and fully Divyang-operated polling stations with a determination to increase the turnout for polling especially in the Hyderabad district.

Among the key personalities who are in the fray include, BRS Chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS working president Taraka Ramarao, BJP Lok Sabha members B Sanjay Kumar, Soyam Bapurao and Arvind Kumar, Congress Lok Sabha Members Revanth Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and over 100 sitting MLAs are seeking election for the third Assembly of Telangana State.

Here are some key facts related to this election

The number of voters in the age group of 18-19 years is 9,99,667. Liquor shops will be closed till 5 pm on election day. Special arrangements at polling stations for the disabled. 21,686 wheelchairs prepared by officials Free transport facility for above 80 years Voter slips and sample ballots in Braille 644 model polling stations to increase voter turnout 120 polling stations will be operated by disabled persons 597 polling stations will be operated by women

Telangana polls at a glance

