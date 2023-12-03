Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar congratulates CM frontrunner Revanth Reddy at his residence

Hyderabad: As the Congress party is leading in Telangana in the Assembly elections according to the Election Commission of India data, the Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar and other police officers met the state Congress president Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

State Congress president Revanth Reddy took out a rally in Hyderabad as the party continued its comfortable lead in the state. Congress supporters were seen bursting firecrackers and raising slogans outside the residence of state party chief Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad. The party is leading on 65 of the total 119 seats in the state, and the ruling BRS is leading on 38 seats.

As per ECI data, State Congress chief Revanth Reddy was seen to be leading from the Kodangal seat. Cricketer and Congress pick Mohammed Azharuddin was trailing behind BRS' Maganti Gopinath in the Jubilee Hills segment in the city. The simple majority mark to form government in the southern state is 60 seats. The Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has been in power since 2014 when Telangana was granted statehood and won the 2018 elections as well and was hopeful of a hattrick.