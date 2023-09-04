Adilabad (Telangana): Known to show generosity and kindness towards each other, animals are compassionate creatures, who share endearing friendships despite the lack of verbal communication. Species throughout the animal kingdom have friends, and one example of this can be found in Adilabad resident Kinaka Hanmanthurao's house. A cat, dog, and a monkey here are setting friendship goals.

Hanmanthurao, a resident of Tummaguda in Indrawelli mandal of the district said that the trio enjoys each other's company so much so that they always eat, sleep and play together. Hanmanthurao said, "I have been raising a cat, a monkey and a dog for the last six months. The friends always enjoy each other's company are are seemingly very relaxed when together. Their group is setting friendship goals for the villagers."

Hanmanthurao further said, "Human brothers and sisters often fight, but I have never seen this trio fighting. They eat from the same dish, play together, and even go to sleep together. They even protect each other. Their warm gesture towards each other melts my heart. Even the villagers are in awe of the beautiful bond that the trio shares."

The cute friendship between the three has won over people's hearts in the village who can't stop but adore the animals. Hanmanthurao said that villagers often visit his place to have a look at the animals playing together.

