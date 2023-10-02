TELANGANA A FARMER FROM NIZAMABAD WORE SANDALS AFTER 12 YEARS AFTER PM NARENDRA MODI ANNOUNCED TURMERIC BOARD

Nizamabad (Telangana): After Prime Minister Modi announced the grant of Turmeric board to Telangana in a Mahabubnagar Public meeting on Sunday, a farmer put on his sandals after almost 12 years.

Farmer Mutyala Manohar Reddy of Palem village, Mortad mandal, Nizamabad district, was demanding that the farmers are suffering due to lack of remunerative price for turmeric crop and to establish a board in the state to get the support price.

For this purpose, he decided not to wear sandals until the formation of a turmeric board on November 4, 2011. Petitions were given to public representatives and officials to set up a turmeric board. In 2013, the farmer went on foot from Armor to Tirupati and prayed to Venkateswara Swamy.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest announcement, Manohar Reddy wore sandals at the Nizamabad Agricultural Market office on Sunday evening. He thanked the Prime Minister saying that his dream has come true with the grant of the turmeric board.