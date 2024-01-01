TELANGANA 7 YR OLD GIRL PUSHED INTO FIRE BY DRUNK FATHER HOSPITALISED

Birkur (Telangana): A man allegedly pushed his seven-year-old girl into burning haystack after his neighbour complained that she had set the fire. The girl was rescued by the neighbour but suffered burn injuries on her hands and legs.

The incident took place in Barangedgi village of Birkur mandal of Karnataka's Kamareddy district on Sunday. A resident of the village, Gottala Gangadhar, noticed that 200 haystacks hoarded on his farm had caught fire. He found out that the fire was allegedly set by Ankita, eldest daughter of his neighbour, Desaipet Sailu.

Gangadhar immediately went to Sailu's house to complain against his daughter. Sailu, father of two daughters, who was in an intoxicated condition became enraged at his daughter after hearing the complaint. He pulled her from the courtyard where she was playing with her sister Mahita.

He dragged her to Gangadhar's farm and pushed her into the burning haystack. After hearing the commotion, Gangadhar, rushed out of his house to rescue the girl. He pulled the girl out of the fire but she had already sustained burn injuries.

She was taken to the nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors of the Bansuwada Regional Hospital said that her condition is stable now.