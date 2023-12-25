Hyderabad (Telangana): Simultaneously 3,782 artists performed Kuchipudi dance rhythmically for seven minutes and got a place in the well-known Guinness Book of World Records.

The GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad was the venue for this. The spectacular show organised by Bharat Art Academy on Sunday left the audience spellbound. Artists from different parts of the city participated and performed a seven-minute-long dance performance on the theme of 'Januta Shabad'. Telangana ministers Jupalli Krishna Rao and Sitakka watched the performance and cheered for the enthusiastic dancers.

They broke the record of a show organized by Thyagaraya Charitable Trust in Chennai with 1,183 artists on February 2, 2020/ With this, Rishinath, the supervisor of the Guinness Book of Records announced the record and handed over the certificate. The artists took up this dance chapter under the tutelage of Dance Guru Pasumarthi Seshubabu. Founder President of Bharat Art Academy KV Ramana Rao, and President Lalitha, were part of the Group that performed the classical dance and earned a place in the record books.

For the record, Kuchipudi is one of the eight major Indian classical dances and has its roots in the ancient text Natya Shastra. It is a dance drama performance and originates from the village of Kuchipudi in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, The Guinness World Records is an authority in all things record-breaking and has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Japan and the United Arab Emirates. Guinness World Records also have officials adjudicators, who verify records all over the world.