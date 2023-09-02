TELANGANA 24 YEAR OLD SOFTWARE ENGINEER KILLED BY YOUNGER SISTER HER BOYFRIEND

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, police cracked the murder case of 24-year-old software engineer B Deepti, who was killed at her house in Korutla and arrested her younger sister B Chandana and the latter's boyfriend Umar Shaik Sultan today. Also, Umar's mother, sister and friend were arrested for helping the accused.

Disclosing the details of the case at a press conference, Jagityala district superintendent A Bhaskar said that Deepti was killed when she stopped her sister and her boyfriend from running away from the house after stealing Rs 1.2 lakh in cash and 70 tola gold. The accused were nabbed while they were traveling to Nagpur in a car on Armoru-Balkonda road. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime, Bhaskar said.

According to the police, Deepti's younger sister Chandana met Umar while studying at an engineering college. They fell in love and wanted to get married, police said. Umar told Chandana that they needed money in order to settle down. When Chandana returned home and learnt that her parents had gone to attend a marriage, she called up Umar, who lived in Hyderabad and asked him to come to Korutla, Bhaskar said.

Umar reached Korutla on August 28. According to their plan, Chandana brought vodka for Deepti and made her take the drink. After which, she fell off to sleep. In the meantime, Umar came to their house and along with Chandana took out Rs 1.2 lakh and 70 tolas of gold from the almirah. They were about to escape when Deepti suddenly woke up and tried to stop them.

Chandana and Umar strangled Deepti to death with a scarf and covered her nose and mouth with a tape when she tried to shout. After Deepti died of suffocation, the accused removed the tape to portray it as a natural death and left the house. They went to Hyderabad and stayed in Umar's house. They were heading for Nagpur where they planned to settle down when police nabbed them.