Hyderabad : Bizarre revelations surfaced in the 10th class paper leak in Telangana on Whatsapp on Monday in Tandur town of Vikarabad district. The accused teachers involved in the leak mistakenly posted the paper in a WhatsApp group consisting of officials and media persons. Four teachers are suspended.

While the exam started at 9.30 am, the question paper started circulating on social media at 9.37 am. The police and education officials found that Bandeppa, a biology teacher in Government High School (No. 1), sent the leak from his cell phone to another teacher and got posted in a WhatsApp group. Students wrote exams in all 11 rooms in this school.

In addition to the 11 invigilators, Bandeppa was made available as a reliever. If any of the invigilators face any problem, he has to act in their stead. Bandeppa, who took pictures of a student who was absent in room number 5 of the school, first sent it to Sammappa, who was working as a science teacher at Chengol Government School in the same mandal.

After that, it was posted in a WhatsApp group. The police said that he realized that he had mistakenly posted the message in the WhatsApp group and immediately deleted it. But, many have already received the question paper. The authorities have investigated the issue of how the question paper went out from the examination center.

A total of 260 students were supposed to write the exam in that center. Over 258 appeared adn two were absent. The officials found that the question paper belonging to one of the students was taken on Bandeppa's cell phone and sent to a WhatsApp group. The members of this group are teachers, officials and journalists.

Vikarabad District Collector Narayana Reddy revealed in a press conference that a comprehensive investigation has been conducted into the question paper leakage incident. Along with teachers Bandeppa and Sammappa, the chief superintendent of the examination centre, Gopal (teacher) and departmental officer Sivakumar (principal) were suspended.

Criminal action will be taken against Bandeppa and Sammappa. Actually, there was a teacher named Srinivas who was the invigilator in room number 5 of the school. He was found to have cooperated in getting the question paper to Bandeppa. The Collector said that Bandeppa has been relieved from invigilation duties. Police, Revenue and Education Department officials have conducted a thorough investigation.

After going to the school, Bandeppa was interrogated by Town CI Rajender Reddy, SI Venugopal Goud, Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Venkataiah Goud and Tehsildar Chinnappalanaidu for about three hours. Investigation revealed that Sammappa, who was working as a science teacher in another school, had been told in advance that the question paper would be sent to him.

Sridevasena, director of the school education department, said action will be taken against the accused as per the law and all the remaining tests will be conducted as usual. Parents and students were asked not to get any misconceptions about this incident.