TECHIES BOARD HYDERABAD METRO IN BLACK T SHIRTS IN SOLIDARITY WITH CHANDRABABU NAIDU

Hyderabad: A large number of techies wearing black T-shirts boarded the Hyderabad Metro as an expression of solidarity with the jailed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday. Employees of various IT companies participated in 'Let’s Metro for CBN' protest despite the Telangana government denying permission for any protest in the city as the issue of Naidu’s arrest is between the two parties in Andhra Pradesh.

The agitation led to disruption of operations at a few Metro stations. The protesters travelled from Miyapur to LB Nagar as part of their programme. After they managed to board a few Metros, authorities tightened security and blocked the entry of other protesters. The entrance at Ameerpet Metro Station was closed by the security personnel.