TDP CHIEF CHANDRABABU NAIDU ADMITTED TO AIG HOSPITAL LIKELY TO STAY FOR A DAY

Chandrababu on Thursday reached the AIG Hospital and underwent various tests, including blood and urine tests, ECG and other tests. After that, the AIG doctors suggested that he should be admitted to the hospital. Doctors said that he would stay for a day for supervision, sources said. Meanwhile, the court has granted him interim bail of four months. TDP in a statement said that the ruling YSRCP has failed in its efforts to prove Chandrababu Naidu is corrupt. The party said that the ruling YSRCP made every effort to prove Chandrababu Naidu guilty, but it failed."This shows that YSRCP is afraid of TDP," the statement said.