TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu admitted to AIG Hospital; likely to stay for a day
Published: 49 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party Chief and the Leader of the Opposition Party N Chandrababu Naidu, who was released on interim bail from Rajamahendravaram Central Jail, has been admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. Naidu was in jail for 52 days in the Skill Development case. The prison authorities then said that he was suffering from lower back pain, fissures and visual impairment along with rashes on his body.
Chandrababu on Thursday reached the AIG Hospital and underwent various tests, including blood and urine tests, ECG and other tests. After that, the AIG doctors suggested that he should be admitted to the hospital. Doctors said that he would stay for a day for supervision, sources said. Meanwhile, the court has granted him interim bail of four months. TDP in a statement said that the ruling YSRCP has failed in its efforts to prove Chandrababu Naidu is corrupt. The party said that the ruling YSRCP made every effort to prove Chandrababu Naidu guilty, but it failed."This shows that YSRCP is afraid of TDP," the statement said.
The court has granted bail to Chandrababu Naidu due to health reasons. He has been asked to surrender on November 24. The court will hear the main bail petition on November 10. The TDP supremo has been ordered not to participate in any other programme except her medical check-up at the hospital.
The High Court had also ordered Naidu not to participate in media and political activities. The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in the multi-crore skill development scam case.
Apart from the skill development scam case, Naidu is accused in two other corruption cases - Fibernet scam and Inner Ring Road scam case. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CID has registered another case against Naidu in connection with allegations of granting illegal licences to liquor companies by the previous government.