TAMIL NADU CM MK STALIN PRAISES FIDE RUNNER UP PRAGGNANANDHAA THROUGH A VIDEO CALL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, congratulated FIDE World Cup 2023 runner-up R Praggnanandhaa on Thursday night. The Chief Minister spoke through video call and conveyed his big congrats to India's Grand Master. He also praised his mother, the backbone of Praggnanandhaa's continuous success.

In this video call, the Chief Minister told the 18-year-old Chess player, "You drew the first second rounds of the final. And I praise your strong effort". The CM then asked R Praggnanandhaa's mother, "When will you come to India". The mother replied to CM that the German match starts on Saturday. The CM told his mother that upon their arrival the sports minister of Tamil Nadu would receive the duo.

Before that, CM Stalin, who is also the DMK supremo, posted a congratulatory on X site, formerly known as Twitter. Stalin wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to Chennai's pride Praggnanandhaa, on your outstanding performance in the 2023 FIDE World Cup. Your journey to the final, defeating world No 2 Nakamura and No 3. Caruana has left us all awestruck. Despite the final result, your achievement resonates with 140 crore dreams. The entire country is proud of you. Your silver medal and entry to the FIDE Candidates chess tournament are milestones that will inspire generations to come".

The FIDE World Cup 2023 after Magnus Carlsen defeated Praggnanandhaa 1.5-0.5 in the tie-break after the classical games ended in a stalemate.

