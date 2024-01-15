Suspense over deaths of 2 Telugu students during sleep in US
Published: 12 minutes ago
Vanaparthi(Telangana): Two Telugu students, who had gone to America for higher education died, on Saturday night. One out of the two deceased students is from Vanaparthi and the other is from the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.
Dinesh (23), the only son of Gattu Venkanna and Lavanya from Ramnagar Colony in Vanaparthi town, studied B.Tech. He left for the USA on December 28 last year to study MS at Sacred Heart University (SHU) in Fairfield of Connecticut. The victim's parents said that they received information that their son had died in his sleep 17 days after leaving. They said that along with him, a student from Srikakulam district also died. Nothing is known about the identity of the second student.
The deaths of two students in the same room during sleep raised suspicion. According to the information received, they might have died due to inhalation of poisonous gas though it is not clear how gas leaked. Vanaparthi MLA Thudi Meghareddy visited the victim's family and inquired about the details. He spoke to CM Revanth Reddy and said steps would be taken to bring the dead body from America to Vanaparthi. Former Minister Niranjan Reddy also visited the victims' kin.
