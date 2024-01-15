SUSPENSE OVER DEATHS OF 2 TELUGU STUDENTS DURING SLEEP IN US

Vanaparthi(Telangana): Two Telugu students, who had gone to America for higher education died, on Saturday night. One out of the two deceased students is from Vanaparthi and the other is from the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Dinesh (23), the only son of Gattu Venkanna and Lavanya from Ramnagar Colony in Vanaparthi town, studied B.Tech. He left for the USA on December 28 last year to study MS at Sacred Heart University (SHU) in Fairfield of Connecticut. The victim's parents said that they received information that their son had died in his sleep 17 days after leaving. They said that along with him, a student from Srikakulam district also died. Nothing is known about the identity of the second student.