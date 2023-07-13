Mulugu: Residential school students were caught drinking alcohol at late night recently by the physical education teacher of the school, but students levelled allegations against the teacher. This incident occurred in the Mallampalli Residential School and Junior College in the Mulugu district of Telangana. Class IX students, along with junior college students, were caught by the physical education teacher of the school while consuming alcohol. Immediately, he took an apology letter as a disciplinary action and asked them not to repeat it again.

According to sources, students went home without informing the teachers on the next day of the incident. They narrated the incident to their parents stating that the teacher had consumed alcohol and forcefully took an apology letter from them as a disciplinary action. Later, parents of students reached the school and staged a protest against the teacher and complained to the Regional Coordinator of Residential Schools, Vidya Rani, and the MRO.

However, after the investigation, they found that allegations levelled by students against the teacher were false, and the students from Class IX and Intermediate consumed alcohol on the school premises. Parents stopped the protest after they came to know about the truth. Nowadays consumption of alcohol became a fashion for teenagers. Of late, school and college students are tasting wine assuming it is fashionable. Hence. Apart from that, drug consumption among teenagers is on the rise. Though parents are keeping tabs on their wards, they are taking the former for a ride.