Hyderabad: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi convicted two Hyderabad-based youths in terror conspiracy case.

Among the two, one had been arrested by the Hyderabad Police nine years back but, was released after counselling. It was then felt that the career of the accused, who was an engineering student at that time, would end if action was taken against him.

However, Hyderabad Police have been proved wrong as the counselling failed to reform the accused, Abdul Basith, a resident of Chandrayanagutta Hafizbabanagar area of Hyderabad. The NIA court has sentenced Basith and Abdul Qadir to five years' imprisonment.

Back in 2014, Basith along with a youth attempted to go to Bangladesh via Kolkata from Hyderabad and then leave for Syria to participate in ISIS-sponsored terrorist activities. At that time, the Hyderabad Intelligence Division Police had alerted the Kolkata Police. They were brought to Hyderabad and made to undergo a counseling.

In 2015, the two were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad while trying to go to Srinagar from Nagpur with two others. It was then revealed that the four youths were trying to go to Afghanistan from Srinagar to work for ISIS. They were intercepted on the basis of a tip-off received by the higher officials of the intelligence department.

Basith's involvement came to light when the NIA interrogated four Indian youths in Abu Dhabi in connection to a terror conspiracy case. It was revealed that Basith and Qadir were conspiring to carry out a Lone-wolf attack in India. A case was registered against the two and they were sent to Tihar Jail.