Hyderabad: Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here. Rao hosted Yadav for lunch at Pragati Bhavan, his camp office-cum-official residence, official sources said.

Earlier in the day when Yadav arrived in Hyderabad, Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and other BRS leaders welcomed him at Begumpet Airport. Speaking to reporters before his meeting with the BRS president, the SP leader said the aim of all opposition parties is to see that the BJP is dislodged from power at the Centre. He said all parties who are fighting against BJP should come together for the next elections.

Both leaders discussed the national political situation in the country during the crucial meeting. They also discussed the policies being followed by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. After the meeting with KCR, Akhilesh Yadav left for Lucknow from Begumpet airport the same day.

Monday's meeting has gained importance in the context of the opposition meeting which was held recently in Patna and the next opposition meeting is going to be held in Bangalore on July 17-18. The next date of the opposition meeting was announced by Congress party's General Secretary K C Venugopal on Monday. Rao's BRS did not take part in the recent meeting of opposition parties at Patna in Bihar.

There have been many discussions between the two leaders in the past. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had met Akhilesh in July last year as well. KCR, who is attempting to stitch an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the 2024 General elections, had met Akhilesh at his residence in the national capital and discussed "national issues".

