Hyderabad (Telangana) : BJP National President J P Nadda and party National General Secretary B.L. Santosh will hold a meeting with the State presidents and in-charges of Southern States and Union Territories in Hyderabad today. The meeting assumes significance as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is busy drawing region-specific strategies to take on the Opposition in the 2024 general elections.

In today's meeting, BJP State presidents and in-charges of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry and UTs will participate. The BJP has chosen Hyderabad as the venue for this important meeting in view of the crucial Assembly elections to be held in Telangana towards the end of this year, sources said.

J P Nadda and B L Santosh would lay emphasis on making plans for the strengthening of the party in the Southern States and the Union Territories. Special focus would be laid on the Telangana 2023 Assembly polls. Moreover, after the defeat in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections earlier this year, the saffron party leadership has apparently decided not to take chances but make greater efforts in the Southern States, political experts say.

Also, Nadda's visit to Telangana this time comes amidst reports of differences within the Telangana party unit following the change of State president in the election year. The firebrand Bandi Sanjay, who was known for his ceaseless criticism and confrontation with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), has been replaced with Union Minister Kishan Reddy.